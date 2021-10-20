Game Preview: Knicks vs. Celtics- 10/20/21

A year ago it took the New York Knicks until their fifth game of the season to hit 41 3-pointers. After drilling 17 in this year’s opener vs. Boston New York went off for a franchise-record 24 in last night’s 121-96 drubbing of the Orlando Magic. One reason for the 24 3s are the numbers 23, 22, 21, 20 and 20, i.e. the ages of the Magic’s starters (Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs). Another reason: the Knicks are an improved group of shooters. A third reason: Orlando was utterly unable to prevent the Knicks from doing whatever they wanted on offense, especially dribble penetration. For all the deserved hype the longballs got, there were seemingly just as many paint finishes off frictionless drives.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO