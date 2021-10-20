CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Preview: Knicks vs. Celtics- 10/20/21

By Lee Escobedo
Posting and Toasting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all begins anew Wednesday night when Boston visits the Knicks for a 7:30 p.m. opening night game. How does it feel? Unfamiliar? Synthetic? Like it belongs to someone else? That’s hope for you. It never feels like it’s yours until it’s obvious. When the 2020-2021 season started nobody knew then...

www.postingandtoasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Preseason Game #3 10/13/21

Boston Celtics (2-0) at Orlando Magic (0-3) Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The Orlando Magic close out their preseason the same way they opened it, with a game against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics get their first taste of play on the road as they visit the Amway Center for their 3rd preseason game and their second against the Magic this preseason. They will play one more game on Friday as they travel to Miami to face the Heat.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Julius Randle
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat - Preseason Game #4 10/15/21

Boston Celtics (2-1) at Miami Heat (4-1) Preseason Game #4/Road Game #2. The Celtics close out the preseason with a game in Miami against the Heat. The Celtics are 2-1 after a loss to the Magic in which the top 6 players sat out for rest and Payton Pritchard left early in the game with a broken nose. The Heat are 4-1 after a loss to the Hawks in which they sat 8 players for rest and 2 for illness. Their starting center was 41 year old Udonis Haslem.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Preseason Game Thread: Knicks vs. Pistons- 10/13/21

The New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night in preseason action at Madison Square Garden. Kemba Walker (rest) is out, as is Nerlens Noel (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (foot). Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson will start in their place. Game is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This...
NBA
Sporting News

What channel is Celtics vs. Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA opening week game

Opening week of the 2021-22 NBA season continues as the latest chapter of one of the league's most historic rivalries unfolds. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and the Celtics travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks, led by their All-Star forward and reigning Most Improved Player, Julius Randle. Of course, Tatum represents only half of the Celtics' All-Star duo but it is unclear whether or not the team will be with Jaylen Brown, who, as of Sunday, Oct. 17, was still in isolation after entering the league's health and safety protocols, while five-time All-Star Al Horford entered isolation on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Nba Second Team#All Rookie Second Team
Marietta Daily Journal

How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dazzled in career-best night vs. Knicks and what he’s looking for in Boston’s next game

NEW YORK — The plan was to ease Jaylen Brown back into action, at least partly. The 24-year-old All-Star was fresh out of quarantine after contracting COVID-19, unsure if he was even able to go for the season opener Wednesday. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said they were going to give him shorter stints to alleviate any stress that comes with the physicality of NBA ball.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Ep. 121 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode this week. Here is the show rundown:. -Knicks. Celtics. MSG. Opening Night. Classic. -Breaking down everything from that double overtime thriller and the heroic performance on both sides. -Why the win is massive for the Knicks and what it could mean moving...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Betting, Oct 20 Picks: Celtics vs Knicks, O/U 217.5 Total

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. CELTICS VS. KNICKS: UNDER 217.5. Did you know the Under between the Celtics and Knicks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Raptors vs. Celtics prediction, odds, pick and more – 10/22/21

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Raptors-Celtics prediction and pick. The Raptors and Celtics both dropped their season openers and will be looking for their first win of the...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 121, Magic 96: “Knicks all knacking”

A year ago it took the New York Knicks until their fifth game of the season to hit 41 3-pointers. After drilling 17 in this year’s opener vs. Boston New York went off for a franchise-record 24 in last night’s 121-96 drubbing of the Orlando Magic. One reason for the 24 3s are the numbers 23, 22, 21, 20 and 20, i.e. the ages of the Magic’s starters (Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs). Another reason: the Knicks are an improved group of shooters. A third reason: Orlando was utterly unable to prevent the Knicks from doing whatever they wanted on offense, especially dribble penetration. For all the deserved hype the longballs got, there were seemingly just as many paint finishes off frictionless drives.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

‘Bug Shit from Heaven’: A live diary from the Knicks season opener

There are, of course, varieties of Jewish experience in this strange country we’ve found ourselves in. My grandfather was a soft spoken electrician with coarse hands. His son, my dad, is a generally easy going and well adjusted lawyer in a Borscht Belt village upstate. But I am not like either of them. I’m the Jew you would recognize from pop culture over the course of the last 50 years. I’m the guy you might’ve overheard complaining about day-old bagels in a diner with Jerry and George, or haggling over the price of an eighth in Washington Square Park in a Larry Clark film. This archetype presents the New York Jew as a neurotic schlub. And what can I say? Some stereotypes exist for a reason.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics Game#2 10/22/21

Toronto Raptors (0-1) at Boston Celtics (0-1) Friday, October 22, 2021. The Celtics return to Boston for their home opener as they host the Toronto Raptors. These two teams met in the preseason with the Celtics coming away with a 113-111 win in Toronto. Both teams come into this game with a 0-1 record after losing their season openers on Wednesday.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Game Thread: Knicks at Magic- 10/22/21

The New York Knicks take on the Orlando Magic in their first road game of the season. The Magic are also not supposed to be good, so it’s their first trap game of the season. Let’s get that W, boys!. Taj Gibson is out once again. Game is at 7:00...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy