In professional football, a team’s plans for a given season are generally only as good as the personnel that they rely on to go out and execute play-in and play-out. As the Panthers know only too well, it only takes one visit from the cruel mistress of injury for the best-laid plans to go to waste. In Week 3 against the Houston Texans, the Panthers’ plans for their secondary were completely upended when cornerback Jaycee Horn, the team’s first-round pick, was lost to a foot injury that has landed him on Injured Reserve for the foreseeable future.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO