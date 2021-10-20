CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx flight crew first: all African American women

By WREG Staff, Victoria Brinkley
 7 days ago

FedEx has seen countless flights since the company’s launch back in 1971. After all this time, they’ve never had black women lead a flight crew, until now.

Captain Tahirah Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa made history recently, as the first female African Americans to pilot a FedEx aircraft.

Memphis woman takes to the skies

That flight happened back in June during a trip from Memphis to Atlanta. That flight also happened to be Legumwa’s first with FedEx. Less than one percent of the world’s pilots are black women. Both of these pilots hope to inspire others to soar with them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 37

Anthony Barrientes
7d ago

So do they also announce the first Asian or Korean Philippine Mexican Indian I’m just wondering

Reply(4)
17
Calvin Henderson
6d ago

Things like this should be so common that there’s no need to have to announce it to the world. Be it black, yellow, red, brown or any combination.

Reply
3
Kevin Brown
7d ago

Wow a few blacks willing to work...how refreshing...maybe that's why it's news.

Reply
16
 

