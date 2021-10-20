AP College Picks: Clemson, Iowa St look to redirect seasons

The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the UCF Knights today, but Luke Fickell is asking for prayers for something bigger than football. At the end of his post-game press conference, Fickell asked for prayers for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn’s daughter. “Luke Fickell ends presser asking for prayers for UCF coach Gus...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, which is shocking considering he led the team to a national title less than two years ago. It’s also surprising to read the claim that Orgeron has lost the locker room. Shortly after it was reported that...
If you look up the remaining parts of Alabama’s football schedule, it looks like the Crimson Tide should have a cakewalk to the SEC Championship Game to meet Georgia, but as ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “not so fast my friend.”. Kirk Herbstreit thinks there is at...
On Oct. 13, 1990, the Michigan State Spartans went into The Big House and stunned the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 28-27. Here is the final play of the game, which shows Wolverines QB Elvis Grbac rolling out and launching a Hail Mary which is intercepted by the Spartans’ defense.
The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director Scott Woodward has made...
Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Arizona's 31-5 blowout win over Houston in Week 7 and that drama came from something known as NFL scorigami. If...
Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
Jaeden Jackson is a small-town kid and might be a bit undersized, but don’t let that fool you. If you defined Jackson by his recruiting profile, you’d be selling him short. His production, the attention (...)
The Atlanta Falcons continue to not be satisfied with their roster, as they should not be. They have brought in numerous players for workouts in the past few weeks, they have shown they will cut players, they will sign players, and they will shuffle around their practice squad. It seems...
Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
After rising to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll last week, the Iowa Hawkeyes have fallen to No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25, which was released Sunday. The Hawkeyes fell to unranked Purdue 24-7. The Boilermakers were rewarded with the...
Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.
Another week of college football is upon us, which means another week of college picks from The Dallas Morning News’ panel of college football experts. This week, the crew tackles 20 of the biggest games of the slate, both straight and against the spread. And even though there are some local schools that are off this week, that doesn’t mean there aren’t big games worth watching.
Another eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings heading into the final week of October. The race for the College Football Playoff is heating up, with the inaugural rankings set to be released soon. In the meantime, ESPN’s computer model has updated its rankings.
The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked higher than they've ever been under head coach Kirk Ferentz, and are looking to stay undefeated against the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa had been ranked as high as third in the country twice since 2002, but has never finished a season any higher than No. 7.
Comments / 0