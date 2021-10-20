Corps of Engineers takes responsibility for green lake water

RALEIGH, N.,C. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking the blame for green spots appearing in a North Carolina lake.

A photo shared on social media shows the toxic-looking spots on the surface of the B. Everett Jordan Lake, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported

According to the Corps, it had to treat hydrilla, an invasive plant species, and the only way to do it involved an EPA approved herbicide. The Corps says the color is generated by what is described as an eco-friendly dye that helps experts trace where the herbicide has spread in the water.

Officials said it’s important that the hydrilla be treated because it could spread further downstream of the Haw River and elsewhere. Hydrilla can become so abundant that it blocks waterways, overtakes local plant species and makes the area inhabitable for fish, according to the Corps. Hydrilla is commonly seen forming thick colonies or mats.

Jordan Lake is a reservoir that covers 14,000 acres (5,665 hectares) in Chatham County, according to the state.