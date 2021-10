The Dexter: New Blood premiere is right around the corner and finally, we’re getting a chance to see more of Jennifer Carpenter in scenes!. The image above is one of a handful released by Showtime for the November 7 premiere entitled “Cold Snap” and of course, it’s enough to pique our interest. Deb is dead — sorry for those who didn’t see the original series years ago. So how does she turn up? She’s a figment of Dexter’s imagination, and a character now somewhat similar to what we got from Harry (James Remar) in the original. However we see her is exactly how Dexter is seeing her in his head — in this case, it’s seemingly her chilling in a bathrobe, hanging out while Dexter eats his food. There’s almost something so Deb about both her attitude and her demeanor in this photo; Dexter may not have always connected with her when she was alive, but his representation of her after her death feels about right.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO