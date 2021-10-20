CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, IA

Pleasant Hill teacher sentenced for sex acts with student

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former teacher in Pleasant Hill has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for engaging in sex acts with a student, federal prosecutors said.

Abraham Christopher Smith, 39, was sentenced Tuesday for enticement of a minor. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

Prosecutors said in October 2020, Smith persuaded a minor student at Southeast Polk High school to engage in sex acts with him. He also used his cellphone to record the sexual activity.

After he completes his prison term, Smith will be required to register as a sexual offender and will be on supervised release for 10 years.

