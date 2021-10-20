CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-backed abortion bills

By TODD RICHMOND - Associated Press
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in the state. Republicans control the Senate and passed all four bills without any votes from a single Democrat. The measures now go to the Assembly but they appear doomed....

newschannel20.com

Senate approves plan to repeal parental notification of abortion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Senate on Tuesday night advanced a measure that calls for repealing the Parental Notification of Abortion Act, which requires doctors to notify parents two days before performing an abortion on a girl 17 or younger. The full Senate approved House Bill 370 by a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate debates abortion ‘trigger bill’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Up for debate at the Ohio Statehouse is a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. “This is a decision that’s personal to each person and should not be a decision that’s made by politicians, by our government, ” said Lauren […]
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Senate sends abortion bill to a hesitant House

SPRINGFIELD — After a lengthy and heated debate, state senators passed a controversial measure that repeals state law requiring parental notification of girls trying to get an abortion. It’s now in the House’s court, where there’s some hand-wringing. Backers of the Youth Health and Safety Act see it as the...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Texas State
tmj4.com

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions in the states. Once again, Republicans blocked them with the filibuster. The measure, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, would have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Tony Evers
spectrumnews1.com

Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill, testing objections from Republicans with a vote planned for next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans “must come to the table”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bowling Green Daily News

Wisconsin Assembly passes workforce housing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a package of bills Tuesday touted by Republicans and the state's building and real estate industries as a way to create more affordable housing for workers, reduce regulations and reform outdated practices. A tight housing market, driven in part by a lack...
MADISON, WI
wirx.com

Senate Approves LaSata Bills To Establish Border With Indiana

State Senator Kim LaSata’s legislation to formally establish a border between Michigan and Indiana has been approved by the state Senate. LaSata says her bills would establish a commission, to work with a counterpart in Indiana, to draw formal borders. She tells us the border between the two states has not been revisited since the early 1800s. She adds most of the wooden markers have not survived the years. The survey would not seek to make major boundary movements, but it could help to resolve some problems caused by confusion. For example, things like traffic crashes and crimes that have occurred in areas where the jurisdiction is unclear. LaSata says her bills would continue the efforts of the late state Senator Ron Jelinek, who also represented Southwest Michigan and introduced the original bills to resurvey and establish a clear border, although the state of Indiana did not join those efforts at the time, leaving them unfinished.
INDIANA STATE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Gop#Ap#The Wisconsin Senate#Republicans#Assembly#Democratic#Democrats#Medicaid#The U S Supreme Court
redlakenationnews.com

Klobuchar voting rights bill stopped by Senate GOP

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans blocked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's voting rights bill on Wednesday, displaying the stark partisan divide on elections legislation that Democrats remain unable to overcome. The push from Klobuchar and other Democrats to set federal standards on voting and elections is playing out as some Republican-led states...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Blade

Born-alive abortion bill passes Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS — A bill that could lead to a felony manslaughter charge against a doctor who fails to act to preserve the health of an infant born alive during the course of an abortion passed the Ohio Senate Wednesday solely with Republican votes.
OHIO STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
WSAZ

W.Va. Senate approves vaccination exemption bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia State Senate has voted to pass HB 335. HB 335 passed by a 17-16 vote with one absent vote. The bill provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.
CHARLESTON, WV
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Funding in Spending Bill Picks Fight With Manchin, GOP

Senate Democratic leaders are proposing to end the long-time prohibition on federal funds to support abortion services, setting up a fight with Republicans and a key member of their own party over fiscal year 2022 spending. The head of the Senate Appropriations Committee unveiled a $220.8 billion spending bill for...
CONGRESS & COURTS

