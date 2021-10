If you’re looking for a back that can do it all, there might not be a better option than Blessed Trinity (Ga.) standout Justice Haynes. A three-sport athlete, Haynes continues to display his versatility on the football field that has made him one of the most sought out running backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Haynes ranks as the No. 55 prospect and the No. 4 running back in the country according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

8 HOURS AGO