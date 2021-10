INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are going to have to monitor the health of two key pieces on offense this week. Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton provided a spark on Sunday but suffered a quadriceps injury on his final catch of the game, and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson will be eligible to come off injured reserve this week as Indianapolis gets ready to take on San Francisco on “Sunday Night Football.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO