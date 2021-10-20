CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Marshals allegedly ambushed Brian Laundrie lookalike on Appalachian Trail

By SARAKSHI RAI, The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i38vK_0cXGuYTK00

U.S. Marshals allegedly ambushed an innocent man who they mistakenly believed to be fugitive Brian Laundrie, wanted in connection with the Gabby Petito homicide case, The New Yorker reported Saturday .

Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann, both from Ithaca, N.Y., were woken up at their North Carolina hotel with a knock on the door and U.S. Marshals bursting in with guns drawn while on a hiking trip from Georgia to Virginia along the Appalachian Trail.

“Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘U.S. Marshals’ written on them,” Beckwith told The New Yorker. “Handguns pointed at my face,” he added.

Brian Laundrie’s dad helps law enforcement search for son at Carlton Reserve

A marshal helped Brettmann get dressed as they handcuffed Beckwith — who sported a shaved head and a beard — while he was still in his underwear, taking him out to the hallway, the report said.

Beckwith said he had a “hunch” why the marshals were interested in him — and he turned out to be right.

Marshals noted that apart from the surface similarities to Laundrie, Beckwith also had “a notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like his.”

He was released after he provided authorities with his ID and proved he doesn’t have Laundrie’s distinctive tattoos.

Marshals reportedly suggested Beckwith shave his beard.

The New Yorker reported it was a hotel employee who raised the alarm after Beckwith asked to use the hotel telephone, reporting him to the authorities.

Brian Laundrie search: Activity ramps up at Carlton Reserve

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancée Gabby Petito. He has been considered missing for several weeks.

The FBI confirmed on Sept. 21 that a body found in Wyoming was that of 22-year-old Petito. Her cause of death was ruled as a homicide, and autopsy results said she died of strangulation.Since the news of Laundrie’s disappearance, there have been numerous sightings of lookalikes reported to authorities by members of the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Former FBI Agent Says Brian Laundrie’s Parents Likely Cut A Deal With Police: “Lying Is An Easy Trap To Fall Into”

We may never know the full truth regarding the tragic death of Gabby Petito, what caused Brian Laundrie to strangle his fiancée, and what his whereabouts were from the moment Gabby was reported missing. But what we do know… His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, are shady as all hell. Even Dog the Bounty Hunter said most of the time, the parents know where their fugitive child is. Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN that […] The post Former FBI Agent Says Brian Laundrie’s Parents Likely Cut A Deal With Police: “Lying Is An Easy Trap To Fall Into” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Wyoming State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Likely Covered Gabby Petito's Mouth Until Death, Dog The Bounty Hunter Says

Fugitive Brian Laundrie may have likely covered 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's mouth until she died, reality television personality Duane Chapman claimed. Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, believes Laundrie called his parents shortly after killing Pepito. He also claims that Laundrie's parents, Cristopher and Roberta, forced the 23-year-old to rush back to their North Port, Florida home after allegedly killing his fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For Fingerprints

Just yesterday, we reported that TMZ had obtained surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Laundrie, riding a bike down a sandy path on the outskirts of a Florida man’s property, roughly three hours away from his home. Now, the gossip site says that a bike has been found and reported near the same area, prompting police to come test it for fingerprints.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfrxfm.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelganger Ambushed

Severin Beckwith, and his travel companion Anna Brettmann, were at a lodge on the Appalachian Trail in NC around Oct 7 when U.S. Marshals stormed into their room. In just his underwear, he was held at gunpoint until they were able to handcuff him. FBI questioned Beckwith while they waited for fingerprint results. Once those came back that he was not Brian Laundrie, he was taken back to his hotel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thewoodyshow.com

Human Remains Found Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings On Florida Trail

UPDATE: The FBI held a press conference on Wednesday (October 20) and confirmed that human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie were discovered in the Carlton Reserve. Those items included a backpack and a notebook. ------ Investigators have found human remains in a Florida Nature reserve that has been...
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

FBI finds Brian Laundrie items in Florida after trail tip from family

The FBI located a number of Brian Laundrie’s items on a trail in Florida on Wednesday after the his family told law enforcement about an outdoor spot he frequented. According to multiple reports, a coroner is headed to the area. Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelgänger Held At Gunpoint & Handcuffed On Appalachian Trail, New York Man Mistaken For Gabby Petito's Fugitive Fiancé

"Brian Laundrie" was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by United States Marshals along the Appalachian Trail in western North Carolina, except it wasn't actually Gabby Petito's fugitive fiancé. Article continues below advertisement. Authorities did not take their chances when they were alerted that a man who strongly resembled the wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
