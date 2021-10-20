Local Marine wounded in Kabul expresses hardships of recovery in 1st statement since attack

BETHESDA, Md. (KTXL) — After almost two months, injured U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews made his first public statement about his recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Vargas-Andrews, of Folsom, was injured in the Aug. 26 attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Seventeen other U.S. service members were injured in the airport attack, and 13 were killed. In all, 182 people, including 169 Afghan civilians, died in the attack.

Vargas-Andrews detailed his emotional state and thanked everyone for the “outpouring of support.”

Let me start by saying that these past almost 2 months have indeed been hard. I have been trying to figure out what I want to say and how to say it. The outpouring of support from friends, family, organizations, and even just complete strangers has been unreal. I won’t ever be able to thank everyone enough, but still, thank you. Ensuring that my mom and siblings are taken care of while they support me is really what matters to me most, and that is being done. Posting this picture of myself is a very difficult thing for me to do. I hate the way I look right now and I’m working mentally on coming to terms with loss of my right arm and my left leg. I am sharing this though to help me with this process. Laying in bed for almost 2 months has caused me to lose everything I had worked for physically. Everyday I am working toward my recovery. Some days are better than others, but you best believe I will still strive to be the best version of myself regardless of these injuries. I just have new challenges now and physically am a different person, but I’ll see how far I can go with this new body haha. Thank you again to everyone, you have my love and my family’s. USMC Sgt. Tyler Andrews

Vargas-Andrew’s family confirmed that he completed his 25th surgery early this week. He’s been moved out of ICU but remains in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on behalf of Vargas-Andrews’ family.

