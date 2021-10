My first computer was acquired in the early ‘90s when I did some carpentry work for a man who couldn’t come up with the $600 he owed me and offered me a slightly used Macintosh instead. The heavy bulky device that took up way too much space on my desk was valued at $1,000 (equal to $2,066 in today’s dollars) so I took the barter trade without hesitation. I was instantly amazed by the technology. My wife at the time called my amazement an addiction because instead of sitting next to her on a sofa every evening watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Dating Game”, I was sitting bug-eyed at a computer monitor until long after she went to sleep learning all I could about a device I knew would change the world. Which it has more than any other.

