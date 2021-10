It is easy to pick the top two teams in the Post-Gazette WPIAL Class 5A rankings. After that, parity makes things hard to figure for the top five. Moon undoubtedly deserves the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A. The Tigers are the only undefeated team in the classification at 8-0 and have a chance to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history. Moon started playing football in 1935. A strong case can be made for Penn-Trafford as the No. 2 team. Class 5A has three conferences and Penn-Trafford is 6-2 and alone in first place in the Big East.

