SAN JOSE, Calif.—Quantum has announced the availability of the Quantum CatDV 2021 Platform Update with new features, performance enhancements, and a range of new deployment options to address the needs of content production teams. The update introduces a new review and approval framework with real time messaging, support for clip stacking meta-folders to flexibly organize content with versioning to make team-based collaboration faster and more focused, and many more new features.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO