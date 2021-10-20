CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinterest shares soar on reports PayPal may buy it

By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
Albany Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinterest's stock surged on Wednesday following a report that digital payments company PayPal is looking to potentially buy the bookmarking website. PayPal is exploring an acquisition that would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, Bloomberg first reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters and the Wall...

TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
