Fall weather is back Wednesday afternoon

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall weather is back Wednesday after a cold front moved through...

www.ketv.com

WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Strong to severe storms will be possible by this afternoon as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Damaging winds are the primary threat in any stronger storms, but a few tornadoes are also possible, particularly in any storms that develop ahead of the main squall line expected to move through during the mid to late afternoon hours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS DFW

Severe Storms Rattle North Texas, Wind Advisory Wednesday Afternoon | Latest Alerts

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon for north Texas after an evening of stormy weather. Click for alerts in your area. Latest Update Below.   Severe thunderstorms rattled North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday. There were reports of some limbs down in north Texas and at least one power pole. As of 4:30AM the storms had weekend in intensity. Winds gusted as high as 65 MPH in many areas according to the National Weather Service. Clouds and rain should give way to sunny, cooler weather on Wednesday, but winds could still be an issue with some gusts approaching 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes.  Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Download the CBS 11 Weather App for the latest info.  
FORT WORTH, TX
WDSU

Risk of severe weather Wednesday

A non-tropical low pressure system about 100 miles south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts is expected to meander off of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern coasts today and bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves eastward. It has a 40% chance of development in the next 2 to 5 days. Otherwise, there are no tropical systems or any disturbed weather with the potential to become a tropical system across the Atlantic Basin. The Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/27 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The rain is wrapping up with just a few leftover showers to the east this morning. The winds, however, will keep up through this afternoon with much of the area seeing gusts of 25-45 mph; Long Island will see gusts of 50-60+ mph. That said, a wind advisory (50+ mph: Nassau/W. Suffolk/Fairfield) and high wind warning (60+ mph: E. Suffolk) will remain in effect until about 2 PM. Outside of all that, we’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies (partly to mostly sunny to the west) with highs around 60 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wevv.com

Cool Start to Wednesday; Dry & Pleasant Afternoon

TODAY: While it's been a cool start to the morning, conditions will continue improving through the later part of the day. A good amount of sunshine mixed in with some clouds should be on tap for the day. Winds will be out of the east, allowing temperatures to rise a few degrees; low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

High winds stick around Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds are no joke once again this afternoon as this time they’re ushering in cooler, dry air from the northwest. We’re seeing sustained winds around 20-30 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. So Wednesday will be a touch calmer than Tuesday. But we’re looking at November weather this afternoon as temperatures all across the state will be around 10-15 degrees below average. Highs will struggle in the lower 60s for the Rio Grande Valley and only in the middle 50s for Santa Fe and Las Vegas. It’ll be calmer, clear, and cold overnight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

A line of strong to severe storms will move through our area between about 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and could bring high winds, brief heavy rain and lots of lightning. Power is usually knocked out for a while in these situations, so expect it by mid-morning. Great weather follows.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front To Bring Storms And A Cooler Breeze This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front. A high of ninety is forecast for Friday ahead of another cold front which will move through at night. Storms will be developing just ahead of the front and could become strong or even...
MIAMI, FL
Great Bend Post

Wednesday's Weather

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight. A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

Despite how chilly it is this morning, we'll have a decent warmup for the afternoon. Enjoy today because it gets messy after this for a couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Wednesday’s weather: Storms coming to area this morning, bringing fall feel in afternoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have some storms coming our way on Wednesday morning, some very significant weather that will be here in a few hours so we’re just waiting on them. We have some scattered showers and storms coming through in the cold front that has gone over the Austin and San Antonio areas. This is kind of minor compared to what eventually is on the way others, a 52-mile-per-hour gust near the Austin airport, by the way, so storms of that nature could eventually be here a little later this morning, especially after 8 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
WTOK-TV

Threatening weather expected this afternoon & evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area overnight. Ahead of it, active weather is expected as showers and storms become more abundant by late afternoon lasting through around midnight. There’s a low risk for severe storms during this time frame, and the main threat will be for damaging winds. However, all forms of severe weather can’t be ruled out...including a possible tornado.
MERIDIAN, MS
MyStateline.com

Dry Wednesday, Showers Increase in Coverage into Thursday Afternoon

Tuesday to me was a perfect 10 out of 10. We were treated to plenty of beautiful sunshine, with afternoon highs landing in the mid to upper 50s. With an area of high pressure sitting overhead, skies we’re clear enough overnight to allow lows to fall into the 30s early Wednesday morning. With that being said, grab your jacket/sweatshirt and brew up a hot cup of coffee before stepping out this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
The Oregonian

Portland Wednesday weather: Early showers taper off but return mid afternoon; high of 57

Have you been meaning to clean out your gutters or storm drains, but needed a break in the rain? Wednesday may provide that break. Showers are expected to taper off this morning offering a brief respite from Portland’s week of rainy weather. The key word here is brief. Although the bulk of this warm front is headed north of the Portland metro area, more wet weather will move in later in the afternoon with renewed rain showers. Skies will remain mostly cloudy all day. The high temperature will reach about 57 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR

