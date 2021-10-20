Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late to complete a 3-1 comeback win for Lazio against Serie A champions Inter Milan in Rome on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi fell to his first league defeat as Inter coach against his former club. Ivan Perisic's penalty put Inter in front at the...
Ben Doster learned a painful, and public, lesson last week. The British fighter appeared in the co-main event of BFC1, where he took on Dagestani Umakhan Ibragimov. The fight only lasted five seconds and ended in one of the more brutal head kick KOs we’ve seen in recent MMA. However,...
The Lazio defender Luiz Felipe has apologised after jumping on the back of Internazionale’s Joaquín Correa, a former teammate, as he celebrated after the final whistle in a 3-1 victory for the Rome club on Saturday. Correa reacted angrily, with a melee ensuing between opposing players, and Luiz Felipe was...
Golf is the best sport in the world for many reasons. One of the main reasons is that people of all ages can play and this is how golf club communities are formed. In football or rugby, you are at the end of your career at the age of 34 or 35. Your body just can't handle the physical exertion and movement that is required to compete at the top level.
Eli Manning letting his birds fly on national TV was hilarious, but it turns out the Giants legend truly regretted the mishap ... this according to his bro, Peyton, who says he really felt bad afterward. Remember, Eli was telling an anecdote about playing in front of Eagles fans in...
Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri insists they deserved their 3-1 win against Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic had opened the scoring for Inter with a penalty, which was cancelled out by Ciro Immobile's spot-kick. Felipe Anderson then finished off a counter-attack with Federico Dimarco down injured, although Inter had the ball when...
Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri kept his players behind for hours after their 4-1 defeat to Hellas Verona. Sarri eventually spoke to the media after the marathon debrief. “With all due respect, this team cannot beat Roma and Inter and then lose to Bologna and Verona," said Sarri in his press conference.
Minnesota Wild forward prospect Ivan Lodnia has been suspended by the team indefinitely after the 22-year-old winger did not show up to the ECHL after not making the Iowa Wild roster. Instead, the former third-round pick decided to head home to California. #mnwild have informed Ivan Lodnia’s agent that the...
The great-grandson of former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has been named in the Lazio squad for the first time for their Serie A clash with Hellas Verona on Sunday. Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, is part of coach Maurizio Sarri's 23-man group of players for the trip to Verona. He...
Malik Scott, the head trainer of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says his boxer's equilibrium was never the same after the third round. Wilder went down in the third and he was on unsteady legs for the rest of the round. But, then Wilder fired back when he scored two...
Lazio president Claudio Lotito confronted some players at their training retreat yesterday. Lazio are in ritiro this week after their poor defeat to Hellas Verona. Lazionews.eu says president Lotito was present at the training ground and had lunch with the team after the morning session. Lazio's director of sport Igli...
On Friday afternoon, one NFL free agent received a one-game suspension stemming from an offseason arrest. Defensive tackle P.J. Hall received a one-game suspension from the NFL this afternoon. Police arrested the former second-round pick on a misdemeanor assault charge over the summer. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the...
Julian Edelman back in April called it a career after 12 impressive seasons in New England. Roughly six months later, one of his former Patriots teammates followed suit. Chris Hogan appears to be headed for retirement, as well. The New Orleans Saints, who signed Hogan in late June, put the 33-year-old on their retirement list Saturday.
LONDON (AP) — A group of former rugby league players is planning to sue England's governing body of the sport for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers. The group is represented by a firm, Rylands Law, which...
To say Clemson is having a season it’s unaccustomed to would be an understatement. With their 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend, the Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) fell for the third time this season. It’s (...)
A former Clemson quarterback was a part of a trade between two professional teams on Tuesday. The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced they have acquired the negotiation list (...)
FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32.
Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold.
Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st...
It’s an endurance battle that might prove tougher than what the All Blacks encounter on the field during their end-of-year rugby tour. Players from the world’s most famous rugby team are into their 11th straight week away from New Zealand, and the challenges keep coming on a tour like no other.
MILAN (AP) — Massimilano Allegri’s 200th match in charge of Juventus ended in defeat as Sassuolo scored late to snatch a 2-1 victory in Turin in Serie A on Wednesday. Maxime Lopez struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo its first-ever victory at Juventus. American Weston McKennie had canceled out Davide Frattesi’s first-half opener.
Comments / 0