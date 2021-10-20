No Man’s Sky’s Halloween expedition, Emergence, could not be more Dune-inspired

Expedition Four: Emergence begins today for No Man's Sky and runs over Halloween, with a new expedition, rideable sandworms, richer particle effects, and more. According to the devs, this is the first Expedition to involve a narrative. "In Expedition Four: Emergence, travellers will find themselves stranded on planet Wasan, a barren world ravaged by dust storms and infested with Titan Worms. It is up to you to locate the Titan Worm impact sites, destroy the wretched Hungering Tendrils, and collect the Vile Spawn that lingers behind." Progressing through the expedition will reveal a "dark narrative" about the history of a cult and will earn you rewards.
Comments / 0