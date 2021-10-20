No Man’s Sky’s Halloween expedition, Emergence, could not be more Dune-inspired

Last week, we noted that Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott had teased the possibility of a Fallen Earth Classic. As of today, it’s more than a tease. “I am happy to confirm that Fallen Earth Classic is going to be a real thing,” he says. “We are now at the very late stages of getting the servers back online, and as some of you on Discord have noticed, parts of the game are responding again. There will be an announcement soon on the day of launch, but before that goes out, I want to raise a couple discussion points here to set expectations properly.”

