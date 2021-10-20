CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins Medicine at 25

Cover picture for the articleEstablished 25 years ago, Johns Hopkins Medicine has enabled us to thrive. In 1996, Johns Hopkins Medicine was...

Newswise

Johns Hopkins Medicine Receives First Federal Grant for Psychedelic Treatment Research in 50 years

Newswise — Johns Hopkins Medicine was awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to explore the potential impacts of psilocybin on tobacco addiction. This is the first NIH grant awarded in over a half century to directly investigate the therapeutic effects of a classic psychedelic, consistent with a recent study published online that searched NIH funding and found zero grants were awarded between 2006 and 2020. Johns Hopkins Medicine will lead the multisite, three-year study in collaboration with University of Alabama at Birmingham and New York University. The study will be conducted simultaneously at the three institutions to diversify the pool of participants and increase confidence that results apply to a wide range of people who smoke. The grant, totaling nearly $4 million, is funded by NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newswise

Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Wilmer Eye Institute Establishes the Sanford and Susan Greenberg Center to End Blindness

Newswise — After losing his sight as a college student, Sanford “Sandy” Greenberg, an emeritus trustee of The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine, vowed to end blindness “permanently and for everyone.” Now, to further that goal, the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute has launched the Sanford and Susan Greenberg Center to End Blindness, with support from several philanthropists, including Wilmer board member Allan Holt and his wife, Shelley.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

The doctor won't see you now: Why access to care is in critical condition

If you woke up tomorrow with a sore throat, how quickly could your doctor see you? What if your child developed a rash? Or are you one of the estimated five million Canadians who don’t have a family doctor and rely on a patchwork of walk-in clinics and emergency rooms? As a family doctor, I know that this lack of access matters. A lot. A large body of research has clearly demonstrated that your health is better when you have a family doctor and that this care is also safer and less costly to the system. Yet Canada’s health-care system...
HEALTH
baltimorebrew.com

Johns Hopkins to drop its Medicare supplement plans for Baltimore City residents

Altogether, 6,000 seniors in the city and Calvert County will be dropped from the Advantage MD program. Hopkins blames federal underfunding for its decision to take this action amid the Covid pandemic. Johns Hopkins is terminating its Advantage MD plans for Medicare-eligible Baltimore City residents, forcing over 5,000 seniors to...
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Johns Hopkins University Again Mandates Flu Vaccination

Johns Hopkins University says it will for the second straight year require proof of vaccination against the seasonal flu will be required for students and employees on its Baltimore or D.C.-area campuses. JHU’s website said the policy came into fruition in response to the coronavirus pandemic in the interest of...
BALTIMORE, MD
stpetecatalyst.com

Catching up with Johns Hopkins All Children’s new CEO

When K. Alicia Schulhof stepped in as the new CEO of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, she was walking through its doors during the ongoing pandemic and cautiously navigating the challenges it brought with it. Schulhof started the new role at the St. Pete hospital in late July, becoming its...
HEALTH SERVICES
ExecutiveBiz

Johns Hopkins APL Opens New Partnership-Focused Research Facility in Maryland

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory has opened a new research facility at its campus in Laurel, Maryland, in an effort to further enable collaboration between its analysts and internal and external partners. The new Building 201 has 263,000 square feet of space and features a flexible and reconfigurable floor...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Founder Opens Center In North Philadelphia Aimed Health Equity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know her and many people trust her. Dr. Ala Stanford has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. She has witnessed a growing demand for expanded health care services beyond just COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Now, Stanford is opening a new clinic to help fill that void. The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, or “ASHE,” is now a reality in North Philadelphia at 20th and Dr. Ala Stanford Way. Stanford founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium during the height of the pandemic, and the center will allow them to continue their tireless mission of vaccinating...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
jhu.edu

Johns Hopkins adopts guidelines for renaming or de-naming campus buildings, programs

The boards of trustees of Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and the Johns Hopkins Health System have voted to adopt the recommendations of the Committee to Establish Principles on Naming, a group charged with developing a set of principles and a process to evaluate requests to rename buildings and programs that recognize individuals whose legacies may now be considered antithetical to the institution's values.
BALTIMORE, MD
southalabamian.com

Dr. Nelson speaks at Johns Hopkins University

Hunter Ben Nelson Jr., M.D., of McIntosh, spoke to a group of pre-med students at Johns Hopkins University on Oct. 2nd. Dr. Nelson is a graduate of Leroy High School and Spring Hill College. He is the son of the late Coach Hunter Ben Nelson and Dr. Rubye R. Nelson of McIntosh. Dr. Nelson is presently serving as Chief of […]
MCINTOSH, AL
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain, Sleep Apnea, and More

According to experts, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Here's how to find the best sleeping position for you. You probably already know sleep is an important part of overall well-being and there are a lot of factors that contribute to how well you sleep. One of the most important factors is your sleep position. According to Cheryl Memmini, a clinical sleep educator with Northwestern Medicine Sleep Services in Illinois, whether you lie on your back, side, or belly in bed can impact both how deeply you sleep at night and how you feel the next day.
HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.

