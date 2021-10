If your doctor doesn't listen to you or value your time, you may want to find a new physician. Staying with a doctor you're not happy with is as harmful as staying in a relationship you know is bad because it's easier than making a change. But parting ways may be the healthiest move. "If you're not happy with your doctor, you're not going to have a good relationship. That trust won't be there, so you might hesitate to see them, and you won't tell them everything about your health when you do go, which could put your health at risk," says Michael Urban, senior lecturer and program director for doctorate of occupational therapy at the University of New Haven.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO