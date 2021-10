The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new proposal to ease access to hearing aids by reducing the barriers to acquiring them over the counter. On Tuesday, the FDA issued the proposal in line with an executive order from President Joe Biden in July to make the devices more readily available for those in need of them. Secretary of Health and Human Services described the decision as progress in moving “one step closer to the goal of making hearing aids more accessible and affordable for the tens of millions of people” who need a hearing aid.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO