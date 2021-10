If you're thinking of buying a home or refinancing one, a big question will be whether to get a 30-year mortgage or opt for a shorter term loan. Most people get a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, which offers lower monthly payments. But there are some instances when it might make sense to consider a 15-year or 20-year mortgage. Such loans will require you to make higher monthly payments, but they come with lower interest rates, and they let you build up equity in your home much faster.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO