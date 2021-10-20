Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band's radical magic

Grade: A- What were the circumstances that brought the avant-garde band The Velvet Underground together? This is the subject of Todd Haynes’ visually inventive, insightful documentary “The Velvet Underground.” Beginning with a quote from Baudelaire, Haynes reminds us that Lou Reed, a founder of the band, was playing gigs at the Hayloft, a gay bar in Long Island, when he was still in high school. Reed’s Jewish family had moved from Brooklyn to Long Island when he was a child to his dismay. John Cale, a Welshman who played the viola, among other instruments, and studied with the likes of John Cage and La Monte Young, joined Reed, who was interested in experimental music and was working for Pickwick Records, a low-cost record label, churning out singles.
Comments / 0