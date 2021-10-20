How Alton Brown Really Feels About Truffle Oil

Over the past several years, whenever Taco Bell announced a new menu item, it was often aiming for the outrageous: the Naked Chicken Chalupa, or the Naked Egg Taco, or the Cheetos Burrito (via PopCulture). With the new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco, on the other hand, Taco Bell is getting back to basics. Per the chain's website, the Cantina Melt is simple and delicious-sounding: melted three-cheese blend, nacho cheese sauce, beef, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar on a fried white corn shell. And at $2.19 and 280 calories, it's not overly indulgent. (Prices vary by location.) Taco Bell also put a vegetarian version on its menu, with black beans. Beyond that, you can fine-tune every ingredient in the Cantina Melt.
