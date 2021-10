Maggie Gyllenhaal is one of the actresses who immediately makes a movie more interesting as soon as she appears on the screen. There’s a look in her eyes and a way that she carries herself that makes it so clear that she is confident in her abilities and dedicated to her craft. Over the years, she has added emotional weight to movies like The Dark Knight, brought her signature charm to the likes of Stranger Than Fiction, and even found ways to the make characters like the one in The Kindergarten Teacher seem sympathetic. Each and every one of these roles is a testament to Gyllenhaal’s innate ability to bring characters to life.

