CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks vs. Celtics – Wednesday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

By Danny Small
elitesportsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics in MSG on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for this game. New York Knicks basketball is finally here. The orange and blue kick things off against a familiar foe — the Boston Celtics. These Atlantic Division...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
NBA
lineups.com

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (10/20/21) It is the beginning of the NBA season, and right from the jump, we are blessed with a terrific game between two Atlantic Division rivals: the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Boston lost two starters to the Knicks this off-season: Kemba Walker to free agency and Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade. The Celtics have seen a ton of change in the past few months as they lost Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations, and then head coach Brad Stevens replaced him. Then, Stevens decided to hire Ime Udoka as the new head coach of the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Knicks have a new-look roster after they added Walker and Fournier to try and help their perimeter scoring issue, which ultimately limited their potential last year. Boston and New York each had similarly disappointing 2021 playoff appearances that ended in five games. In terms of the future, the Knicks have the clearer path, in my opinion, though. Boston will be without the services of Al Horford due to a positive COVID diagnosis, while Brown’s status is still up in the air. He should play but might be on a minutes restriction, which helps the Knicks immensely.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
CBS Sports

Watch Knicks vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Down four at the end of last quarter, the New York Knicks have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but the Knicks are ahead of the Boston Celtics 88-82. Julius Randle has led the way so far for New York, as he has 26 points and...
NBA
theknickswall

TKW Highlights: Evan Fournier Splashes in Knicks Debut vs. Celtics

Evan Fournier finished with 32 points and four steals against his former club, the Celtics, in the Knicks’ first win of the season. The New York Knicks took home their first win of the 2021–22 NBA season last night on their opening matchup with long-time rival Boston Celtics, winning 138-134. It featured the debut of new Knicks guard Evan Fournier battling against his one-time former club in the Celtics.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics#Msg#These Atlantic Division#Espn#App Knicks#Draftkings Sportsbook#Kemba Walker Sg
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Top 3 performances in opening night thriller vs Knicks

If Wednesday night’s season opener is any indication, the 2021-22 NBA season is going to be quit a ride for the Boston Celtics. Let by a mammoth night by Jaylen Brown, the Celtics fell just short in a 138-134 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, but there were some positives to build on moving forward for new head coach Ime Udoka and his squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, predictions from model on 100-66 roll

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks begin their 2021-22 journeys on Wednesday evening. The Knicks host the Celtics at Madison Square Garden, with high expectations on both sides. New York was the No. 4 seed in the East last season, finishing at 41-31 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs. Boston scuffled to a 36-36 record, but the Celtics upgraded their roster in the offseason.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

Patrick Ewing, Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier easy calls for NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

The New York Knicks are racking up NBA 75th Anniversary Team selections. Patrick Ewing and Walt “Clyde” Frazier made the cut. The New York Knicks are one of the oldest and proudest franchises in the NBA. It’s no surprise to see the orange and blue stake their claim on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Patrick Ewing and Walt “Clyde” Frazier were named to the team on Wednesday.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Jaylen Brown Broke This Celtics Record in Epic Season Opener Vs. Knicks

Brown broke this Celtics record in epic season opener vs. Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jaylen Brown broke a Boston Celtics record in Wednesday night's NBA season opener against the New York Knicks, one that was previously held by two of the team's greatest players. Brown scored a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 5 GIF reaction to the New York Knicks’ 121-96 win at the Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks visit the Orlando Magic after opening their season with a thrilling double-OT win. Ah, Orlando. Florida, but make it family-friendly with the occasional Waffle House or shooting range billboard along the Turnpike. This is where the New York Knicks played tonight, a signature Friday night Knicks...
NBA
elitesportsny.com

Knicks fall to Magic as 3-point flurry ends

The New York Knicks lose their first game of the season as their recent hot streak from beyond the arc ends. All good things must come to an end, including undefeated seasons. The New York Knicks split a home-and-home series with the Orlando Magic over the weekend. A rowdy Madison...
NBA
chatsports.com

Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Hornets are starting the season off as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their first three games, including knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, Odds, injuries, storylines

The Charlotte Hornets have found early success this season, and they’ll look to continue that against the Boston Celtics on Monday at the Spectrum Center at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The Charlotte Hornets face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics tonight, who have started their season with a 1-2...
NBA
NECN

Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Likely to Play Wednesday Vs. Wizards

Celtics injury report: Horford listed as probable vs. Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics expect to have Al Horford back in the mix Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards. The veteran big man is listed as probable on the injury report after missing the...
NBA
numberfire.com

Al Horford replacing Dennis Schroder in Celtics lineup Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford is starting on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Horford is returning to the starting lineup in place of Dennis Schroder after being rested last game. He double-doubled in both games before that. numberFire's models project Horford for 29.9 FanDuel points in 27.7 minutes on Wednesday....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy