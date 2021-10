A first-generation American that grew up with parents that immigrated from Cuba when they were young, Katrina Pasteur is using her creativity to make Florida a better place. After earning academic scholarships to cover her tuition, Pasteur headed to the University of Florida to study architecture, where she graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree. After school, she set out to not just design notable buildings but to help people achieve their visions and realize their dreams.

UNIVERSITY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO