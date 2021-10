Apple has launched a new “plan” for its Music streaming service – offering it half price if you only ever talk to it.The subscription – referred to as a “Voice Plan” – costs $4.99 in the US and the same amount in pounds. It will be offered in a range of countries across the world.Usually, Apple Music for individuals costs $9.99, or $14.99 for a family plan that allows a number of people to use it at once.But the new subscription halves that price, as long as people only ever use it through Siri. Subscribers will still be able to ask for specific...

