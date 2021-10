West Virginia's offense was more efficient on Saturday than they had been in any game this season not named Long Island University. The Mountaineers controlled the clock, converted on third downs, and got into scoring position on six of their eight drives - three touchdowns, two field goals, one missed field goal and one..... well, running out the clock. They scored on all four of their drives in the first half and never had a three-and-out.

