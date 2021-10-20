Caltrans Launches New Program Offering Volunteers up to $250 for Highway Litter Removal as Part of Clean California
Sacramento ― Caltrans today announced a new Clean California pilot program that offers Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter. The Adopt-A-Highway program has been one of the longest-standing and successful government-public partnerships in the state. Since its inception in 1989, more than 120,000 Californians have cleaned and...www.desertnews.com
Comments / 6