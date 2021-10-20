CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleagues and Cancer: Do's and Don’ts of Being a Supportive Co-Worker

By Jeralyn Mastroianni
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are, you have (or will have) a colleague who has been diagnosed with...

KCCI.com

DSM organization co-founder sees support during her mom's cancer diagnosis

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the co-founders ofThe Supply Hive, a Des Moines-based organization focused on helping others in the community, is finding herself on the other end. Zakariyah Hill is a co-founder of The Supply Hive, but she's also a daughter who is close to her mother. Zakariyah's mother, Rebecca, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer a day before her birthday.
DES MOINES, IA
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Co Worker
survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
thekatynews.com

A Guide Through Dos and Don’ts Of Hyperbaric Chamber Treatment

There are a number of things you need to take into account if you are someone opting for a hyperbaric chamber treatment. During the treatment, one needs to spend enough time inside the therapy chamber. The same is mandatory if you want to receive top notch results and the benefits that come along. However, you might want to do something since you will be spending more time inside the chamber. Also, this is totally understood. Hence, in order to help you with the same, in this piece of information, we have mentioned some things which you can do and avoid. The entire experience will be a memorable one only if you take this information into account. Hence, without any further ado, let us get started.
MUSIC
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Do's and Don'ts For a Newborn Baby?

Becoming a parent is exciting and overwhelming. After months of waiting, it's finally time to bring your newborn home from the hospital and care for them unsupervised. Many first-time parents find themselves with questions about caring for a new child, but it will become more natural over time. Here are the parenting do's and don'ts for a newborn baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

