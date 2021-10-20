Meet the 2021 Power 100: Connectors

HICKORY, NC – CommScope announced today its new hardened connector Prodigy, designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fiber networks of the future. The Prodigy system utilizes universal, small-form hardened connectors for interoperability across different fiber terminals and cable assemblies. The compact footprint enables smaller, higher-density terminal footprints, while the self-aligning connectors minimize the chance of connection errors. To facilitate cable changeouts and upgrades, the system allows converter attachments to be deployed without replacing or splicing the drop cable.
Comments / 0