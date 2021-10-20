CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the 2021 Power 100: Connectors

By Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we introduce you to the Connectors....

bizjournals

Meet 2021’s Power 100, beginning with Industry Giants

Today, we begin revealing our newest class of Power 100, our newsroom’s annual list of the most powerful people in Nashville’s business community. We start by introducing you to the Industry Giants, the people leading the most powerful companies in town.
bizjournals

SEI acquires Boston fintech Finomial to speed up digitalization of wealth management offerings

Finomial includes 43 employees and was described by SEI as a "great small company with a great idea and technology that can be a disruptor." © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
bizjournals

Accounting firm’s new vision focuses on innovative client solutions, employee culture

Whether in times of peace and prosperity or disruption, organizations live and die by their ability to adapt. President John F. Kennedy once said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” Having led Abdo, Eick & Meyers accounting firm as managing partner for more than 20 years, I’ve been very intentional about embracing change and having a strong vision for where we want to be as a firm. We’ve been listening to our clients, and it’s clear it was time for a change.
bizjournals

Senior living developer to invest $450M into Greater Washington projects

The Dallas company, which has an office in McLean, is plotting several new facilities in the region. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
bizjournals

Vertex taps California startup for $700M gene-editing deal

Vertex has developed cystic fibrosis therapies and is working with other partners on CRISPR-Cas9 systems as well as messenger RNA, or MRNA, therapies with Moderna Inc. Insights and Inspiration from Bay Area Entrepreneurs and Founders. The BBJ's Partners with a Purpose feature is a monthly article highlighting effective and unique...
bizjournals

Porch acquires Colorado-based mortgage tech company for $90M

Seattle-based home services software company Porch Group (Nasdaq: PRCH) is making another acquisition, this time buying the Boulder, Colorado-based mortgage tech company Floify. Porch is paying $80 million in cash and $10 million in stock for the acquisition, which has closed. With the acquisition announcement Wednesday, Porch has announced more...
bizjournals

San Francisco's historic Regency Ballroom hits the market

The venue was purchased more than two decades ago by a private investor who is now marketing it through Compass with a potential transformation on the horizon. The San Francisco Business Times will recognize outstanding CEOs at this prestigious event honoring great leadership, vision and values. 40 Under 40: Class...
NewsBreak
bizjournals

Inland Empire logistics portfolio sells for $270 million

A portfolio of seven buildings at the Southern California Logistics Centre in the Inland Empire comprising nearly 3.4 million square feet has sold. An affiliate of Covington Group Inc. and an institutional capital partner acquired the properties, which are located in Victorville, California. The transaction totaled $270 million, according to...
bizjournals

Visa invests in Bay Area fintech Deserve that can quickly issue digital credit cards in minutes

San Francisco-based Visa invested an undisclosed sum in Deserve to expand the Palo Alto fintech’s credit-card-as-a-service that allows financial institutions, fintechs and others to issue digital cards within minutes. Founded in 2013, Deserve’s investor base also includes Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Accel, Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM), Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE:...
bizjournals

Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray to retire in 2022

Boston-based Brightcove Inc. is looking for candidates for its top role. Jeff Ray, CEO of the video tech company (Nasdaq: BCOV), has informed the board that he plans to retire from Brightcove at the end of 2022, the company said in a release on Wednesday. Ray, who intends to step...
bizjournals

Union Pacific’s Elizabeth Whited joins RPM International’s board

RPM International Inc. has elected Union Pacific Corp. executive Elizabeth Whited to its board. Medina, Ohio-based RPM (NYSE: RPM) said Whited will serve on RPM’s compensation committee and will stand for election by the stockholders at the 2022 annual meeting. Whited has been executive vice president and chief human resource...
Light Reading

CommScope launches 'Prodigy' line of hardened connectors for FTTH

HICKORY, NC – CommScope announced today its new hardened connector Prodigy, designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fiber networks of the future. The Prodigy system utilizes universal, small-form hardened connectors for interoperability across different fiber terminals and cable assemblies. The compact footprint enables smaller, higher-density terminal footprints, while the self-aligning connectors minimize the chance of connection errors. To facilitate cable changeouts and upgrades, the system allows converter attachments to be deployed without replacing or splicing the drop cable.
everythingrf.com

Amphenol SV Microwave Introduces High Density Surface Mount PCB connectors

Amphenol SV Microwave, a world leader in the RF/Microwave industry with over 50 years of proven performance for the military, satellite, aerospace, commercial, and telecommunications markets has added four new high-density surface mount SMP and SMPM multiport PCB connectors to round out their product offering in this fast-growing market. They...
