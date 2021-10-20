CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHG Hotels & Resorts Partnered With Goodr During its ‘Giving for Good’ Month

By LODGING Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts continued its September ‘Giving for Good’ initiative by helping to tackle the food insecurity many Atlantans are experiencing, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with Goodr, IHG hosted a free grocery popup store to provide relief to 200 families. Each recipient was provided with 7-10 days’...

