Assuming there are no further delays, by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters it will be six years since the last film in the franchise opened in theaters. The summer after Vol. 2 debuted, Marvel fired James Gunn from the project because of offensive tweets he’d made years before that resurfaced on social media. Marvel rehired Gunn a few months later, but by that point he’d already been hired by Warner Bros. to make a Suicide Squad movie, pushing Guardians Vol. 3 back until he could shoot that film, and then write and direct a spinoff series about the DC’s Peacemaker. As a result, the time between Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 will mark the longest stretch between entries in Marvel franchise in the entire cinematic universe.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO