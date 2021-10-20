There Are Bobbies in the Sky

What caught my eye wasn’t the space flight that was the dream of a presumably bored billionaire, it was the quote that came as he was floating around space. Richard Branson talked about being a kid looking up at the stars, and now he is an adult floating in his very...
(CNN) — Think of the billionaire tax as the Tesla solution to Democrats' search for revenue to pay for their expansion of the social safety net ... if only they can convince Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat. Tesla was built on government cash. For years it used government...
Mark Zuckerberg’s nighttime routine with his daughters includes teaching them how to code.Priscilla Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, five, and August, four, with Zuckerberg, discussed her husband’s dedication to teaching their children how to code during an interview with The Times.According to Chan, who met the Facebook founder while they were students at Harvard University, she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she explained, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.She continued:...
It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Elon Musk, the world's richest man, took to Twitter overnight to savage the so-called billionaire tax proposal that's dividing Washington over ideological lines, and is dominating the discourse on social media, too. The tax idea,...
A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
After Meghan Markle wrote a letter to a lobbyist asking for paid parental leave to be made a 'national right,' it was revealed that her efforts to influence Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion infrastructure plan had failed on Thursday. The president has already announced that his bill no longer includes paid...
A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.
The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
New York (CNN Business) — Two months after former US President Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017, Twitter (TWTR) executive Vijaya Gadde was asked how she felt about his proposition that he might not have won the White House without the social media platform. "To me, there's nothing better than...
