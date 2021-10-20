CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Remembering the lives lost in the Parkland school shooting

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 7 days ago

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 students and staff were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. More...

www.wpbf.com

Dallas News

23-year-old to plead guilty in Parkland, Fla., school shooting, attorney says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Fla., high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
Law & Crime

Watch Live: Nikolas Cruz Change of Plea for Parkland Mass Shooting

The man charged with committing the Parkland mass shooting is expected to admit to murder and attempted murder charges on Wednesday. For most cases, guilty pleas mark the beginning of the end, but for Nikolas Cruz, 23, it is just a prologue to the real fight. They are going into Wednesday’s hearing without a plea agreement. Prosecutors have not budged on seeking the death penalty. That means both sides will have to make their case in a penalty phase. Court is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
MassLive.com

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to killing 17 people in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Cruz, 23, was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those hurt in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre. The pleas were entered in a courtroom filled with dozens of relatives of victims as he answered questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer about his mental competency.
WPBF News 25

'We're one step closer to justice': Parent of slain Parkland High School student said about plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Family members and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting came face-to-face with confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Borges was shot and survived on Feb. 14, 2018. Timeline: Court events following Parkland school shooting. He and his father, Royer Borges, were inside Broward...
