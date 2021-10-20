CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Limit sleep to 7.5 hours a night to delay Alzheimer’s, says study

By Joe Pinkstone,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

People should get no more than seven and a half hours of sleep a night in order to delay the onset and worsening of Alzheimer's disease, according to new research. Getting too much sleep – including the often recommended eight hours – was found to increase the likelihood of worsening brain...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Early Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Experts

With National Alzheimer's Awareness Month kicking off November 1, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is providing information to dispel common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease to help individuals know the warning signs, understand the importance of early detection, and learn how to be proactive about reducing their risk. "Dispelling the misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease is critically important, because they may cause people to ignore symptoms and delay taking action which impacts their health and quality of life," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "National Alzheimer's Awareness Month is the perfect time to reinforce factual information that can help someone spot the warning signs, get screened, and be proactive about their brain health." Read on to discover five common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Alzheimer#Washington University#Cognitive Impairment#Cognitive Decline#The Sleep Medicine Centre#Covid#Eeg
24/7 Wall St.

Bad Night’s Sleep Could Be a Symptom of These Health Problems

A third of American adults say they sleep less than the recommended seven to nine hours. The optimal amount of sleep is highly dependent on the individual, but most people would likely be happier and healthier if they had between 60 and 90 minutes more sleep per night, according to the American Psychological Association. But […]
HEALTH
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How to sleep to prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease were taken into account.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

If This is Your Personality, You're More Likely to Get Alzheimer's, New Study Finds

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2050 as a growing population ages. Unfortunately, there is no cure, and the causes of Alzheimer's disease are not fully understood. But an intriguing new study may have shed some light on potential risk factors for the disease. It linked two personality traits to a higher risk of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

Common chemical found to drive heart disease and early death

Almost exactly three years ago, I wrote a piece here entitled “12 poisons that hijack your body, wreck your hormones and cause cancer.”. I told you about a dozen different chemicals known as endocrine disruptors. Your endocrine system consists of all of your hormones — including insulin, thyroid hormones, estrogens,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Telegraph

What sleeping less than 6 hours a night does to your weight, mood and brain

Our sleep has taken quite the battering over 18 months of restrictions. The stress of the pandemic has led some to experience sleep difficulties dubbed “coronasomnia”, adding to the third of us who already suffer from sleep problems, according to the Sleep Foundation. Now, as schedules shift and more people are drifting back to the office, commutes mean that our schedules are shifting again. On top of this, we have the hour change next week, which always leaves me feeling discombobulated for the following week.
FITNESS
Genetic Engineering News

Studies Suggest Oral Diuretic Pill Could Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease in People at Genetic Risk

The results of studies headed by teams at the Gladstone Institutes, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, suggest that a widely available FDA-approved oral diuretic drug may potentially be repurposed to help to prevent Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in individuals who are at genetic risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

Study: Alzheimer’s deaths spike during COVID pandemic

Alzheimer’s patient deaths spiked during the COVID pandemic, leaving caregivers of the vulnerable population on edge, officials said. Nationwide, there were 42,000 more deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in 2020 when compared to the average number of deaths over the last five years — a 16% increase, a recent report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Study suggests infant obesity risks can be mitigated through good night's sleep

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], October 22 (ANI): Researchers have long suggested that getting enough sleep at night is important to staying healthy. However, only a few studies have highlighted the necessity of sufficient sleep during the first months of life. New research from investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Right Amount of Sleep May Be Important in Early Alzheimer's

Getting the right amount of sleep — not too much and not too little — could reduce your risk of mental decline as you age, even if you have early Alzheimer's disease, a new study claims. Poor sleep and Alzheimer's disease are both associated with thinking ("cognitive") declines, but separating...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Sleeping More or Less than This Many Hours a Night May Lead to Serious Health Issues

For many of us, the fall season ushers in work, stress, and a lack of sleep. You may be too busy keeping up with your family’s schedule to get a full night’s rest. On the weekends, you might try to catch up by getting more than eight hours. However, now’s the time to change those habits as best you can. New research suggests that your long-term health will benefit from six to eight hours of sleep every night. Those benefits include a lower risk for heart disease, depression, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Better yet, high-quality sleep may increase how long you live.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy