Suspect to be charged with murder in fatal service plaza stabbing

FREMONT — A Wisconsin man accused of fatally stabbing one Ohio Turnpike service-plaza patron and injuring another during an attack Tuesday afternoon is not believed to have known either victim beforehand, authorities said during a news conference about the incident Wednesday at the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wis., will be charged with murder upon his release from a Toledo hospital to which he was taken after being shot by a county sheriff’s deputy, said Beth Tischler, the Sandusky County prosecutor, who noted an arrest warrant has already been signed by a judge.

David Diederich, 66, of LaPorte, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbings in the Erie Islands Service Plaza on the toll road’s westbound side in eastern Sandusky County near Vickery, Ohio. Alan L. Austin, 53, of Delavan, Wis., was treated for stab wounds at an undisclosed hospital and released.

Speakers during the news conference said they believed the stabbings were a random attack but have yet to make a formal determination. Lt. Richard Reeder, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Milan post, said there were no known connections between either victim and the suspect, or between the victims themselves, although Mr. Austin’s residence was about 25 miles away from Mr. Conner’s.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. The randomness is terrifying,” Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said, adding that the turnpike plazas usually are very safe.

The highway patrol said deputies and troopers were called to service plaza between the State Rt. 4 and State Rt. 53 interchanges at 5:25 p.m. and saw a male suspect wielding a knife.

The man was ordered several times to drop the knife but didn’t comply and was shot after charging at a sheriff’s deputy who was the first officer to arrive, authorities said. Deputy Evan Ely, 39, shot him twice — once in a hip, once in the waist — after an attempt to stop him with a less-than-lethal kinetic weapon failed.

Sheriff Hilton said Deputy Ely is a 15-year police veteran who joined the sheriff’s department in May and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation review of the case on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

The deputy likely saved others’ lives by shooting Mr. Conner, officials said during the news conference.

Following his arrest, Mr. Conner was flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Investigators on Wednesday continued to speak with witnesses to establish a timeline for the incident.

Mr. Diederich was the first person attacked and was found lying on the ground near two cars parked in neighboring spots, Sheriff Hilton said. One car proved to be his, while the other was Mr. Conner’s.

Mr. Diederich was stabbed without having entered the plaza building, the sheriff said. He was traveling with a companion whose name has so far been withheld, while Mr. Conner was by himself.

Sheriff Hilton said it was yet unknown how much time passed before Mr. Austin, who was eating food from the service plaza in his van’s driver’s seat with the window rolled down, was attacked. Once he realized he had been stabbed, he fled his vehicle through its passenger-side door, the highway patrol said.

Lieutenant Reeder said troopers had two encounters with Mr. Conner on the turnpike during the previous week.

On Oct. 14, Mr. Conner was pulled over on the eastbound side about a mile west of the Towpath Service Plaza in Cuyahoga County after a trooper clocked his vehicle at 91 mph in a 70 zone, the lieutenant said. He was arrested but then released.

Four days later, Mr. Conner called the highway patrol from the Brady’s Leap Service Plaza in Portage County, about 28 miles east of the traffic-stop location, and requested medical assistance for a stomach ache.

He was taken by a rescue squad to a nearby hospital for treatment and released the next day, Lieutenant Reeder said, after which he obtained a ride back to the service plaza and then rode with a trooper to the other side of the turnpike after the initial ride left him on the opposite side from his vehicle.

He was very polite and thankful for the assistance, the lieutenant said.

Officials have not released any other information about the suspect.