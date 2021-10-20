CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Suspect to be charged with murder in fatal service plaza stabbing

By By Mike Sigov / THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIFJi_0cXGcNDx00

FREMONT — A Wisconsin man accused of fatally stabbing one Ohio Turnpike service-plaza patron and injuring another during an attack Tuesday afternoon is not believed to have known either victim beforehand, authorities said during a news conference about the incident Wednesday at the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wis., will be charged with murder upon his release from a Toledo hospital to which he was taken after being shot by a county sheriff’s deputy, said Beth Tischler, the Sandusky County prosecutor, who noted an arrest warrant has already been signed by a judge.

David Diederich, 66, of LaPorte, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbings in the Erie Islands Service Plaza on the toll road’s westbound side in eastern Sandusky County near Vickery, Ohio. Alan L. Austin, 53, of Delavan, Wis., was treated for stab wounds at an undisclosed hospital and released.

Speakers during the news conference said they believed the stabbings were a random attack but have yet to make a formal determination. Lt. Richard Reeder, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Milan post, said there were no known connections between either victim and the suspect, or between the victims themselves, although Mr. Austin’s residence was about 25 miles away from Mr. Conner’s.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. The randomness is terrifying,” Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said, adding that the turnpike plazas usually are very safe.


The highway patrol said deputies and troopers were called to service plaza between the State Rt. 4 and State Rt. 53 interchanges at 5:25 p.m. and saw a male suspect wielding a knife.

The man was ordered several times to drop the knife but didn’t comply and was shot after charging at a sheriff’s deputy who was the first officer to arrive, authorities said. Deputy Evan Ely, 39, shot him twice — once in a hip, once in the waist — after an attempt to stop him with a less-than-lethal kinetic weapon failed.

Sheriff Hilton said Deputy Ely is a 15-year police veteran who joined the sheriff’s department in May and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation review of the case on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

The deputy likely saved others’ lives by shooting Mr. Conner, officials said during the news conference.

Following his arrest, Mr. Conner was flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Investigators on Wednesday continued to speak with witnesses to establish a timeline for the incident.

Mr. Diederich was the first person attacked and was found lying on the ground near two cars parked in neighboring spots, Sheriff Hilton said. One car proved to be his, while the other was Mr. Conner’s.

Mr. Diederich was stabbed without having entered the plaza building, the sheriff said. He was traveling with a companion whose name has so far been withheld, while Mr. Conner was by himself.

Sheriff Hilton said it was yet unknown how much time passed before Mr. Austin, who was eating food from the service plaza in his van’s driver’s seat with the window rolled down, was attacked. Once he realized he had been stabbed, he fled his vehicle through its passenger-side door, the highway patrol said.

Lieutenant Reeder said troopers had two encounters with Mr. Conner on the turnpike during the previous week.

On Oct. 14, Mr. Conner was pulled over on the eastbound side about a mile west of the Towpath Service Plaza in Cuyahoga County after a trooper clocked his vehicle at 91 mph in a 70 zone, the lieutenant said. He was arrested but then released.

Four days later, Mr. Conner called the highway patrol from the Brady’s Leap Service Plaza in Portage County, about 28 miles east of the traffic-stop location, and requested medical assistance for a stomach ache.

He was taken by a rescue squad to a nearby hospital for treatment and released the next day, Lieutenant Reeder said, after which he obtained a ride back to the service plaza and then rode with a trooper to the other side of the turnpike after the initial ride left him on the opposite side from his vehicle.

He was very polite and thankful for the assistance, the lieutenant said.

Officials have not released any other information about the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Toledo man sentenced for torturing woman in basement

A Toledo man will spend nine years in prison for abducting a woman and assaulting her in his basement. Timothy Printke , 27, of the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, was sentenced Tuesday by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lindsay Navarre, who determined the proposed sentence of probation and drug treatment was too light considering the victim's injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Alleged drug offender sought in Toledo

Federal law enforcement officials are seeking help Wednesday in finding a Toledo man wanted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force seek to arrest Darion Gipson, 36. They believe he is in Toledo, and is known to frequent residences in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue and the 1700 block of Loxley Road.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Men sentenced in 2020 thefts of new pickups

The first of seven men to take a plea in the June, 2020, thefts of 11 new pickup trucks from shipping yards connected with the Fiat Chrysler Toledo Assembly Complex and the Ann Arbor Railroad was sentenced Monday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandusky County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Vickery, OH
City
Beloit, OH
City
Fremont, OH
City
Milan, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

Grand jury opts not to indict woman on murder charges

A Lucas County grand jury decided that a Toledo woman won't be charged because she killed her ex-husband in self-defense. Shnitra Rizo, of the 600 block of Utah Street, will not face murder and felonious assault charges for the death of John Rizo, 32, after the grand jury heard self-defense testimony on Thursday, Michael Loisel, chief of the Lucas County prosecutor’s office’s criminal division, said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 10/27

Ashley Ray and Daniel Geiser, Toledo, girl, Oct. 25. Jamie Rhonehouse, Holland, girl, Oct. 26. Marissa Cockerill, Toledo, boy, Oct. 26. Alyssa Pauly and Zach Davidson, Temperance, boy, Oct. 25.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#St Vincent#Plazas#State
The Blade

Navarre Avenue work to cause delays

Eliminating overhead power and telecommunications lines along Navarre Avenue near Coy Road is going to create some traffic headaches at that intersection until mid-December. Work began there last week to install utility conduits beneath Navarre for utility companies to bury their cables and wires.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy