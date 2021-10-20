Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center has sent one person to the hospital. The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the facility fire at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn’t known as of early Saturday afternoon.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO