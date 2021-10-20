CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 7 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha woman has died, more than a week after she was shot at...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Panhandle Post

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 75 in north Omaha died after being hit by two vehicles. Police say in a news release that the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, when 32-year-old Cody Stiles, of Omaha, was hit by a Ford Escape in the northbound lanes of the highway, then hit again by another SUV.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Fire at Nebraska prison sends 1 person to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center has sent one person to the hospital. The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the facility fire at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn’t known as of early Saturday afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Panhandle Post

Cause of explosion sought that leveled building in Taylor

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosion that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor. The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon, when Loup County volunteer firefighters were called to the town of about 200 people and found the shattered ruins of a vacant downtown building that had been converted into a home.
TAYLOR, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
Panhandle Post

Second victim deceased following shooting in Superior

SUPERIOR — A second victim has passed away as the result of a shooting in Superior Thursday afternoon. That victim had been life-flighted from Superior to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department,...
SUPERIOR, NE
Panhandle Post

18-year-old fatally shot in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old. Police responded Monday night to a ShotSpotter alert and found KorVanta Hill on the sidewalk at 39th and Pratt Street. Hill was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. No arrests have been...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

2 killed in South Dakota crash were from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two people who died in a traffic crash last weekend near Rapid City were local residents. Mark Cook Jr. and Kayla Hamer, of Rapid City, were killed when their compact SUV Kia Niro collided with a GMC Yukon at an intersection Sunday afternoon.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Panhandle Post

California man pleads no contest in fatal Nebraska crash

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A 36-year-old California truck driver pleaded no contest to charges filed after a crash in Nebraska that killed three people. Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, pleaded Tuesday to three counts of felony manslaughter. He remains free on bond before his sentencing. Prosecutors said Kratt was driving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Panhandle Post

2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I80

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a crash that closed westbound Interstate 80. Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says the crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound rig crossed the median and struck an oncoming semi west of Seward. Traffic...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy