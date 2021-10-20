CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would “stay vigilant, preparing for...

