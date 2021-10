VALORANT anti-cheat team member Matt “K3o” Paoletti revealed today that the report rates for cheating are at an all-time low in a new report. The fall 2021 VALORANT anti-cheat update reminds players of the progress made so far and how the team is continuously working on preventing cheaters from ruining the experience in Riot Games’ FPS. Paoletti confirmed that the first VALORANT Champions Tour “went really well” and that the team reviewed professional players as early as the open qualifiers to maintain competitive integrity. The previous meta-game system updates have also helped combat cheaters and cause the report rates for cheating to trend downward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO