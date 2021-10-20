CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Ghostface Calls Drew Barrymore in Scream TikTok Video

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday social media app TikTok unveiled a new voice for their text-to-voice feature that sees the voice of Scream villain Ghostface narrate the text that users put on screen in their videos, and actively encouraged people to "create their own scary movies" in celebration of the new Scream movie trailer. Of...

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
People

Tom Green Says 'It Makes Sense' Why He Wasn't Invited to Ex-Wife Drew Barrymore's Wedding

Tom Green wasn't on the guest list when Drew Barrymore tied the knot in 2012, but he insists he has no hard feelings over being left out. Green, 50, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, where he was joined by his ex-wife Barrymore, 46, and frequent guest Ross Matthews. Barrymore and Green, who starred together in 2000's Charlie's Angels, were married for one year before calling it quits in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Toni Collette
Person
David Arquette
Cinema Blend

Alicia Silverstone Reacts To 'Frustrated' TikToker Revisiting Her Batman & Robin Weight Backlash

Alicia Silverstone arrived on TikTok over the summer, and since then she's been posting a ton of nostalgic content, mostly directed at her famed role as Cher Horowitz in Clueless. The social media platform also allows fans to connect with the actress, and most recently one longtime fan of hers got real about how the media needs to go on an apology tour for the way they treated a teenage Silverstone when she starred in Batman & Robin.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore’s Ex Tom Green Jokes About Not Being Invited To Her Wedding During Latest Reunion — Watch

Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green answered some cheeky questions on her show about exes for their most recent reunion since divorcing in 2002. Drew Barrymore, 46, and ex-husband Tom Green, 50, reunited yet again on her eponymous talk show for a little conversation! In addition to reflecting on old times, the former couple discussed some sometimes touchy topics with guests — one of them was concerned with attending an ex’s wedding. After a funny beat, Tom looked at frequent guest co-host Ross Matthews, and then signaled toward his ex-wife. “I’ve never been invited to an ex’s wedding,” he stated.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why It Was ‘Torture’ Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’. Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Drewbarrymore
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
Primetimer

What is it like to sit in The Drew Barrymore Show audience?

On Aug, 26, Rich Juzwiak attended a taping of Drew Barrymore's talk show at her New York City studios. The episode finally aired on Thursday, nearly two months later. "Barrymore is more emotionally flexible than just about any public communicator I’ve witnessed," says Juzwiak. "She’ll go from choked up to clear throated and grounded in seconds. That’s exactly what she did as she delivered her opening monologue live and in front of me. She went on to promise us an hour that would be 'all about you.'" He adds: "Barrymore’s indefatigable presentation of kindness is either disarming or so smothering that I can’t get enough oxygen to my brain when beholding her, but either way, I am charmed. Her persona is so precisely balanced between earnest and goofy and finished with a glaze of anthropomorphic sunshine (all sunglasses and thumbs-up signs flashing), it’s as though it were concocted in a lab. I have no illusions about celebrities’ status deriving from the social subordination of plebes like me, and yet after watching Barrymore every day for multiple weeks, she took on the logic-defying space in my heart of a friend. I feel like I know her, and I’m not embarrassed to say that. I can’t believe this is my life."
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunite in person after 20 years and reminisce on their honeymoon

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green met on the set of Charlie‘s Angels and began dating in 1999. While their relationship and marriage were short-lived, they are still one of the most memorably weird couples of the early 00s. Last year the couple was reunited virtually via green screen magic when he appeared as a guest on the show and it was the first time they had spoken in 15 years. A year later, after nearly 20 years the world got the opportunity to watch the former flames come face to face in person on The Drew Barrymore shows segment, “Drew’s News.” In the adorably awkward clip, Barrymore can’t help but fidget with her ring while introducing him. Once they came face to face there were understandable giggles, blushing and smiles. After a quick hug, he joined his former wife at her table with co-host Ross Matthews and reminisced about their honeymoon in Ireland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
103GBF

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Star Marley Shelton Talks Her Character's Promotion and Returning to the World of Ghostface

When it comes to the Scream franchise, the only actors to have starred in all four films are Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, all of which have returned for the upcoming Scream sequel. They aren't the only ones returning to the franchise, however, as Scream 4 introduced audiences to Marley Shelton's deputy Judy, who has undergone a few changes since we last saw her in 2011. While fans were obviously excited about Shelton's return, the actor herself was just as surprised as audiences were that another sequel would be developed without series director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2011. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
Club 93.7

‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

SCREAM Takes Over TikTok Text-To-Speech Function With the Voice of Ghostface! SCREAM in Theaters January 14th

DO YOU LIKE #SCARYSTORIES? SCREAM TAKES OVER TIKTOK’S TEXT-TO-SPEECH FUNCTION WITH THE VOICE OF GHOSTFACE! SCREAM stars David Arquette and Drew Barrymore have already put the feature to good use. Paramount and TikTok have delivered a text-to-speech feature that reads your own words in the iconic antagonist’s voice. Check out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

Scream 25th Anniversary Exclusive Video - The Story Behind the Ghostface Mask

Scream star Neve Campbell and writer Kevin Williamson recall the story of how the filmmakers came by the infamous Ghostface mask in this exclusive featurette from the upcoming 25th anniversary home entertainment release. In celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, Scream will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021, from Paramount Home Entertainment. 25 years after its theatrical debut, Scream remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue. The new Scream 4K Ultra HD, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and Blu-ray include a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy