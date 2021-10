EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Board members have approved a salary for the board chairman of $30,000 and raised the per diem rate for board members to $100. The decisions on the salary and board per diem rate came after a lengthy discussion on both during their regular meeting Monday afternoon. The salary and per diem rate will not go into effect until Dec. 1, 2022, after all board seats are up for election or reelection in 2022.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO