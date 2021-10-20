CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus King Pays Tribute to Neil Casal on “No One Above You”

By Steve Horowitz
PopMatters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth single from the forthcoming (12 November) five-LP/three-CD box set, Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal, has just been issued, and it’s a soulful Southern guitar-pickin’ delight. The song’s release is accompanied by a lyric video animated by Deren Ney. Marcus King (with guitarist Eric Krasno, keyboardist...

