What happens when the world’s key metal exchange has no metal?

By Bloomberg News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when the London Metal Exchange runs out of...

China’s physical coal prices tell different story to futures

The main domestic thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) ended at 1,305.6 yuan ($204.45) a tonne on Monday, having slid for four consecutive days since reaching the all-time high of 1,982 yuan on Oct. 19. It continued its decline in early Asian trade on Tuesday, falling...
Copper chaos is latest in a rich history of wild metal swings

While there’s been no suggestion of wrongdoing in this month’s squeeze, the LME has a rich history of wild price moves when markets are over- or undersupplied. In fact, it’s a heritage as old as the exchange itself. The Secretan syndicate. One of the first corners on the LME began...
London Metal Exchange has to restrain disorderly copper

This was the week Doctor Copper turned disorderly. The London Metal Exchange (LME) was forced to apply the restraints as a ferocious squeeze rocked the market, with the premium for cash metal spiralling out of control to an unprecedented $1,103.50 per tonne at one stage on Monday as the exchange’s monthly prompt date descended into chaos.
Wild markets gatecrash London Metal Exchange Week party

This year’s London Metal Exchange (LME) Week was a subdued affair by comparison with past excess. Put on ice last year due to covid-19, the annual metals party returned in slimmed-down form with many opting for virtual over physical drinks. Analysts were in equally sober mood. Everyone’s still positive on...
Copper price to extend slump in 2022 as mines ramp up, China weakens

Copper prices are due to extend their decline next year from record levels touched in 2021 as mine supply ramps up and economic growth tapers in top market China, a Reuters poll found. Benchmark copper soared to a record peak of $10,747.50 a tonne in May, but has retreated about...
Iron ore price retreats amid Chinese intervention to cool commodity prices

Iron ore prices fell on Wednesday amid Chinese intervention to cool commodity prices, while demand for steel stayed subdued on output controls. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $119.86 a tonne, down 2.4% from Tuesday’s closing. Benchmark iron ore futures...
South Africa’s manganese output expected to grow – report

South Africa’s manganese output is expected to increase strongly, with Roskill predicting that the country will account for around half of the additional global manganese ore production over the next decade. Data by Research and Market and the Observatory of Economic Complexity placed South Africa as the world’s largest producer...
Copper price down on China’s move to cool coal market

Copper prices continued to fall on Friday following China’s intervention to cool surging coal prices. Copper for delivery in December fell 1% on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.5155 per pound ($9,934 per tonne). China’s commodities markets tumbled on Wednesday, led by sharp falls in thermal coal prices,...
Commodity boom at risk as supporting factors fade, Fitch says

The broader economic factors that have been fueling the post-pandemic commodity boom are fading, says Fitch Ratings Inc. The pace of global industrial production growth is falling “quite swiftly” after an impressive spike in demand for durable goods during lockdowns, the rating company said Friday in a note to clients. China’s housing market is cooling, and credit flows are weakening, all weighing on demand for raw materials including iron ore, Fitch said.
morningbrew.com

Deep-sea battery-metal-mining company ghosted by key investor

If you think it’s annoying when a friend ghosts your $14 Venmo request for “🍻 ,” just imagine the frustration of The Metals Company, a deep sea, battery-metal mining company whose would-be $200 million investor has...simply ignored its promise to buy 20 million shares. After going public in September, The...
Anglo American’s Q3 production inches 2% higher

Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall production rose by 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell by 6%. In the three months to September, rough diamond production rose by 28% from a year earlier as consumer demand recovered in major markets including the United States and China.
Copper price falls as supply squeeze begins to fade

The copper price fell sharply on Thursday as the supply squeeze on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased and attention refocused on the threat of slowing demand in top consumer China. Copper for delivery in December fell 3.39% on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.5745 per pound ($10,063...
