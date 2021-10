Brave, the privacy-first browser, now defaults to its own search engine, not Google. This should make it more private than the competition. Brave is based on Chromium, so it’s a great alternative to Google’s Chrome browser, and can use all the same extensions. And now, it uses its own search engine. You can, of course, change the search engine for any browser, but defaults are powerful, and many people never switch. So, is Brave now the most private browser? Or are you better off tweaking Safari or Chrome?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO