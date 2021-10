Cardi B and Penn Badgley's newly formed friendship is something we didn't know we needed, but are totally here for it!. The rapper and You actor recently started interacting on Twitter after Cardi saw a video in which Penn praised her social media profiles, saying that she has "an authentic relationship" with these platforms. As he put it, "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO