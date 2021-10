On Monday night, Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to bemoan the “woke SJWs” at Facebook who are supposedly suppressing his site’s traffic. To back this accusation, Marlow cited The Wall Street Journal’s recent reporting on the internal dialogue that took place at Facebook after some of its employees took issue with Breitbart’s inclusion in the social media network’s News Tab, ​​a feature where users can read a curation of articles selected by Facebook’s editorial team. One employee argued amid the 2020 racial-justice protests that the site’s incendiary stories were “emblematic of a concerted effort at Breitbart and similarly hyperpartisan sources (none of which belong in News Tab) to paint Black Americans and Black-led movements in a very negative way.”

