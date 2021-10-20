CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans sign Bobby Hart, Greg Mabin among 4 roster moves

By Mike Moraitis
 7 days ago
The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, including the signings of cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the active roster.

In addition, the team also designated defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and center Daniel Munyer to return from Injured Reserve. This opens their 21-day window to return to practice and be activated.

Mabin has spent multiple stints on the Titans’ practice squad since 2020, and was with the team in training camp this year before going on IR and being cut.

He was most recently on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad but didn’t play a snap with the team. He figures to factor into the equation as depth with the Titans being very thin at the cornerback position.

Hart is a six-year veteran, having spent time with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. He has appeared in 79 games during his career, 66 of which have been starts. He’ll provide depth upfront for Tennessee.

IN THIS ARTICLE
